GWINN Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Fair kicked off on Thursday, August 11th and will continue through Sunday. The fair features activities like fair rides, a livestock auction, live shows, a petting zoo and more.

“Today is opening day of the fair,” said Walt Maki, the president of the Marquette Count Fair. “We have a nice crowd already and we expect a lot more this afternoon. We have three different free entertainment shows going. They’re on every hour. So, we have a BMX Bike stunt show, we have Cirque Amongus, who’ve been here before, and we have a brand new magician this year. Plus we will have the funny little people walking around this afternoon also”

The fair hosts activities for all ages and offers tickets for daily or weekly entry.

“Well it’s a great time for people in the, in the area to get together and see old friends,” said Maki. “We’ve already met some old friends this morning we haven’t seen in years. It’s a great way to get together, a great way to see a horse show, see a livestock show, and see the entertainment.”

The Marquette County Fair will be at the Marquette County Fairgrounds in Gwinn and is held from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm daily from Thursday, August 11 until Saturday August 13.

