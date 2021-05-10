Marquette County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 107th house

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – At noon on May 12, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity will break ground on their 107th house at 240 Silver Street in Ishpeming.

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has been partnering with families since 1992 to build new affordable housing. Partnering families are required to put in at least 250 hours of time into their home build alongside Habitat staff and volunteers. Once the home is completed the family is set up with an affordable mortgage.

Habitat is always accepting volunteers for new construction, home repairs and ramp installation. To learn more about volunteer opportunities or applying for a Habitat partner home, call (906)-228-3578 or email info@mqthabitat.org.