MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is making the trades inclusive for all with their ‘Women Build’ event these next couple of days. The goal with ‘Women Build’ is to empower women to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Thursday was the first day of the volunteer effort that runs through Saturday.

“I used to be a trail worker so I am familiar with working in a field that’s manual labor and not necessarily inclusive or empowering for women to just join into,” said Amy Stephens, Program Support Specialist, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity. “I think that it’s really important work that we’re doing to give people the skills to feel like they can, you know maybe they’re not working on siding next time but they feel empowered to try to do something that maybe they wouldn’t have in the past just because they maybe learned some transferable skills.”

During the event, Habitat for Humanity has brought in women who are leaders in the community to speak with these volunteers as well.

Volunteer opportunities on this project are booked for Friday, but there are openings on Saturday, June 18. To sign up, click here. To help out in other ways or to learn more about Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, click here.