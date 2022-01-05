MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) is seeking new applicants for their new construction program for 2022.

This program is for low-income residents and allows selected applicants to contribute sweat equity in order to purchase a home of their own. Each selected adult is expected to contribute 250 hours of sweat equity, or invested time into the project by working with MCHFH staff and other volunteers to construct their home. The application process can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months and this initiative by MCHFH is essential in order for some families to call the Upper Peninsula their forever home.

“It’s important for us to continue our mission because I think we’re a part of the puzzle that’s allowing people who grew up here and love it here, to stay here,” Alex Lehto-Clark the Volunteer Coordinator for the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity said. “Currently, right now, the housing market is absolutely insane and the prices are sometimes not achievable for people who live and work here. I think our purpose here is to make sure that there’s always an option for affordable housing in Marquette County for people who want to own their own home.”

To apply for the 2020 New Construction Program you can call the MCHFH main office at (906)228-3578 or stop by their main office at 2354 US 41 South, Marquette. Applications and more details can also be found online here.