Marquette County Habitat for Humanity launches Ramp Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has recently been awarded a grant by the Super Health Foundation to support Habitat for Humanity’s Ramp program, which provides temporary and permanent ramp services.

Habitat for Humanity launched this program after seeing a need for accessibility to homes, which can cause a major barrier for some individuals.

For those arriving home from the hospital, rehab facility, or other care facility and finding themselves in need of an immediate, temporary ramp to safely access their home, Habitat can install a metal ramp for up to four weeks at no cost to the individual. For those with ongoing needs, a permanent wooden ramp option is available, and the cost is based on the household’s income.

It can be difficult for a homeowner to find a reputable contractor at a short notice to install a temporary ramp and permanent ramps are often declined in favor of larger jobs. Habitat’s program makes it easier for homeowners by taking on installation and removal of the ramps, permits and zoning, and any other administration needs.

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers and is especially interested in fostering a local core group of volunteers to work on new construction and ramp installations throughout the year.

For more information on the Ramp Program or how to volunteer, call the Habitat main office at (906) 228-3578 or stop in the office at 2354 US 41 South, Marquette.