HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is celebrating 20 years of community investment.

The donation-based retail store was founded in 2003 and has been proudly serving the community ever since. All proceeds are used to fund Marquette County Habitat for Humanity’s housing programs. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the ReStore held extended hours on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There was also food, a scavenger hunt, and special pricing throughout the store.

“It’s nice to be able to help and serve the community, that’s why Habitat for Humanity is here,” said ReStore Director Bob Howe. “They build decent simple, affordable homes, do the repairs, do the ramps. And the ReStore is here to raise those funds but we also we help keep stuff out of the landfill. And people can come in here to buy things that they normally couldn’t afford, especially in this day and age when things seem to be going up every time you turn around. And we go through a lot of the products that we sell, we look at them, we refinish some of the furniture we have. Mattresses and box springs that we sell, we steam clean those, all that goes to raise funds for the community and for Habitat for Humanity.”

The sale continues Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 133 Carmen Drive in Harvey. To learn more about Marquette County Habitat for Humanity’s programs or to find out how to volunteer or donate, go to www.mqthabitat.org or call (906) 228-3578.