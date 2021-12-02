Marquette County Health Department adds COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A booster clinic for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be added on Wednesday, December 15 from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. in the Northern Center ballrooms at Northern Michigan University.

Appointments are needed and can be made online at mqthealth.org or by calling (906)-475-9977. MCHD says to bring your vaccination card and a photo ID. Additionally, many pharmacies and physicians are also able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

