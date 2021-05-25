Marquette County Health Department announces vaccine access to homebound individuals

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department is continuing its efforts to vaccinate community efforts by reaching out to homebound individuals.

MCHD will be offering free, in-home Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine appointments to homebound Marquette County residents. This is a one shot shot series that is recommended for people 18 and older.

Based on demand, MCHD will offer appointments on a weekly basis. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment call (906) 458-0651.

