Marquette County Health Department offering vaccine clinics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Vaccine clinics for anyone ages 12 years and older will be held on May 20, 21, and 22.
The clinics will take place at the NMU Northern Center and the gymnasium at Gwinn High School:
- Thursday, May 20 – Northern Center
- Friday, May 21 – Gwinn High School Gym
- Saturday, May 22 – Northern Center
Appointments will be needed for vaccination clinics at the Northern Center and can be made online. The Gwinn High School clinics will accept walk-ins from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. For assistance scheduling or other questions call (906)-475-7847.
