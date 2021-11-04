Marquette County Health Department offers Pfizer pediatric vaccine November 10 and 12

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On November 2, 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 – 11.

Marquette County Health Department will be holding community clinics offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the Northern Center ballrooms on Northern Michigan University’s campus on Wednesday, November 10 and Friday, November 12.

Children must be accompanied by an adult to receive the vaccine. If the adult is not the parent, a written note from a parent giving authorization will be required.

Appointment can be made by clicking here. For more questions or help scheduling, call (906) 475-9977 and follow the prompts.

