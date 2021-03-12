Marquette County Health Department opens vaccine preregistration to residents 16+

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In preparation for expanding vaccination eligibility, Marquette County Health Department will open preregistration online for the COVID-19 vaccine to all county residents beginning March 12 at 10:00 A.M.

The health department will continue to focus on vaccine scheduling for people in previous priority groups but the pre-registration process will allow them to vaccinate the community with minimal delay.

Registration can be done on their website, mqthealth.org. MCHD emphasizes to fill out the form correctly as this will be the information used to contact individuals. For assistance filling out the preregistration form Marquette County residents can call, 906-475-7847. Phone lines are staffed between 10:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

Once a vaccine is available, an email will be sent to the email address provided on the preregistration form. The email will contain a unique link that contains access to selection of an appointment time. The link will only work for registered persons and is only usable one time.

To cancel an appointment, call 906-475-7847 with as much advance notice as possible to allow for another person to have the chance to receive a dose of the vaccine.