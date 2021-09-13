Marquette County Health Department reminds public of contact tracing efforts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – MCHD says they have seen an increase in daily positive COVID-19 cases and has reached it’s capacity to respond to every positive case on the day it is received.

Contact tracing continues to be done and MCHD is receiving assistance in completing case investigations. Individuals with COVID-19 may be contacted in one of three ways:

Directly by MCHD nurse

Through text message or email sent by Patient Education Genius (PEG)

By contact tracer working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Participation in case investigation allows identification of potential outbreaks early and can help MCHD address them to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In some cases, there may be a delay in communication and those that are COVID-19 positive should isolate for 10 days, either from the onset of symptoms or the day the test was taken if asymptomatic. Close contacts should be notified and instructed to monitor their symptoms and quarantine for 10 days if not vaccinated.

Vaccination appointments are available at MCHD by calling 906-475-7844.