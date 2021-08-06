Marquette County Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department shared several ways to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a press release on August 6.

MCHD says additional cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have now been identified since the first occurrence on July 20. They say the area is dealing with a virus now that has the potential to cause a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and that the best way to prevent that is by increasing vaccination rates.

Residents can call the Marquette County Health Department for an appointment at 906-475-7844. Vaccinations can also be found at Walgreens, Walmart, Snyder Drug, Campus Pharmacy, Meijer, Target and Upper Great Lakes Family Health Centers. MCHD says that people can also call their healthcare providers.

MCHD also reminds people to use additional preventative efforts including hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding large crowds, staying home when ill and seeking a COVID-19 test when ill.