NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – 29 high school students from Marquette County are getting a hands-on experience with different trades careers at a six-week summer camp.

Each week is focused on a different skill or trade.

“The first week they are building, they are working with the carpenters and millwrights,” said Michael Smith, executive director of the Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC). “We were building farmers market stands for the city of Negaunee that we’ll deliver at the end of the camp. This week they’re working with the operating engineers, the boiler makers, and the ironworkers. So, they’re working with cranes, working with excavators, and assembling iron in the facility.”

The students attend training Monday through Thursday and then go on a field trip every Friday; all while getting paid $12 an hour. For many students, this is the first time they’re getting the opportunity to learn these types of skills.

“I don’t really want to go to college, and I’ve always been fascinated with the construction field, and I think it’s just a wonderful idea to consider after graduation of high school,” said Isabelle Niemi, an incoming sophomore at Negaunee High School. “Now that I’ve actually been in this program, I’m starting to think I don’t want to do what I originally thought I wanted to do. I’m opening myself more to different things, but I really, really want to work heavy machinery.”

The summer camp is an endorsed educational program through Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency.

“These are things that we’re doing to try to expose these students to kind of that no wrong pathway, right? After high school, if you choose to go to college, great. If you want to join us and become apprentices, super cool. We just want to give the students an opportunity to be successful,” said Smith.

UPCC holds the Building Trades Summer Camp every year at a different location in the U.P. This year’s host is the Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Township.

“It’s been excellent to partner with the schools, with the Upper Peninsula Construction Council,” said Brian Kerrigan, regional director/business representative for Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Local 1510. “Michigan Regional Council is proud to be able to host and have the venue to provide for events like this that are great for our communities, great for the students, the programs, and also it’s great to have these kids to be able to think that maybe they can get into the trades, getting paid to go to summer camp to learn hands-on portions of the construction trade. It’s just amazing, so we’re happy to be a part of this and be able to host it.”

After six-weeks of learning all about the trades, the students will graduate from the camp on Wednesday, August 16.