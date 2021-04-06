Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney joins Forensic Task Force

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer assembled a forensic science task force last week. Now we’re learning more about one member of the team.

The task force is comprised of experts in medical, legal, education, and government officials. Their goal is to review Michigan’s current forensic measures and give their recommendation of what the best and most accurate measures are.

A member of the Marquette community was chosen to join the task force. Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Wiese, is the legal expert for the task force.

Wiese has been an attorney since 1987 and has seen thousands of cases.

“Well they wanted a person to represent prosecutors, and I was sent an invitation to apply and so I also happen to be the current president of the Prosecuting Association of Michigan.” Wiese said, “And so I’ll be both acting in the capacity of an individual prosecutor but also conferring with my colleagues from around the state and getting their feedback and input to take back to the task force.”

Wiese said part of his goal is make sure people are getting fair trials.

“The last thing that anybody wants and especially our prosecutors is to have somebody convicted who did not commit the crime.” Wiese said, “Our science should be reliable.”

The task force is set to send in its recommendations by December 21st 2021.