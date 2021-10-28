Marquette County receives second EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County announced Thursday that it has successfully secured a U.S. EPA Brownfield Community-wide Assessment Grant. The $300,000 award will be used to assess contaminated and abandoned properties located within the county, as well as for community missions involving cleanups and outreach.

“These grant funds genuinely act as a catalyst providing the initial funding needed to conduct due diligence or evaluate site conditions on a potentially contaminated, blighted, or vacant site,” said Anne Giroux, Director of the Marquette County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (MCBRA).

This is the second such grant the MCBRA has received since 2013. Applications to receive funds through the MCBRA are accepted on an ongoing basis and are being managed by Envirologic Technologies, Inc.

To learn more about how to apply to receive funding, visit MCBRA’s website.