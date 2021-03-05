Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt gives department’s February and update on Rescue 131

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The following numbers are the February 2021 stats for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Road Patrol

  • 180 calls for service
  • 43 citations
  • 34 accidents
  • 22 arrests; 2 meth related, 3 OWI’s, 4 resisting and obstructing police
  • Civils 134 received, 105 served

Search and Rescue

  • Ishpeming City – Assist with missing person
  • Ely Twp. – Snowmobile PIA
  • Marquette Twp. – Snowmobile PIA

Rescue 131

  • Negaunee Twp. – PIA accident
  • Sands Twp. – PIA accident
  • Ishpeming Twp. – Structure fire
  • Forsyth Twp. – 3 structure fires

Jail

  • Males lodged 60, released 61
  • Females lodged 20, released 16
  • Average daily population 64
  • Average federal inmates daily 7

The Marquette County Board of Commissioners recently approved new truck for Rescue 131. The old one was 23 years-old. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt explained to Local 3 News the importance of this feature in the community.

