Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt gives department’s February and update on Rescue 131

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – This past week, the WJMN Local 3 team wrapped up their Soup for Bowls Campaign. After making stops in four towns within the U.P; Marquette, Escanaba, Iron Mountain, and Hancock all the food was dropped off at local Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.

We stopped at the Super One in Marquette on Monday where we donated the collected cans to the Salvation Army of Marquette County.