Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt gives department’s February and update on Rescue 131

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The following numbers are the February 2021 stats for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.
Road Patrol
- 180 calls for service
- 43 citations
- 34 accidents
- 22 arrests; 2 meth related, 3 OWI’s, 4 resisting and obstructing police
- Civils 134 received, 105 served
Search and Rescue
- Ishpeming City – Assist with missing person
- Ely Twp. – Snowmobile PIA
- Marquette Twp. – Snowmobile PIA
Rescue 131
- Negaunee Twp. – PIA accident
- Sands Twp. – PIA accident
- Ishpeming Twp. – Structure fire
- Forsyth Twp. – 3 structure fires
Jail
- Males lodged 60, released 61
- Females lodged 20, released 16
- Average daily population 64
- Average federal inmates daily 7
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners recently approved new truck for Rescue 131. The old one was 23 years-old. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt explained to Local 3 News the importance of this feature in the community.