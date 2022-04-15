MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in identifying an individual connected with a retail fraud incident. The individual is wanted for questioning in connection to retail fraud that occurred at the Walmart in Marquette on April 4, 2022, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the individual was seen driving away in a silver Subaru passenger car with red wheels, front end damage, and no license plate.

The individual and their car can be seen in the following photos posted by the sheriff’s office:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 906-225-8441.