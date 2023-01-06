NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – So far this winter season, the Upper Peninsula has seen three fatal crashes involving a snowmobile.

With the fresh dump of snow the U.P. recently got, there are some important things to know before you hit the snowmobile trails. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt shares some reminders and tips when it comes to snowmobile safety.

“First of all, when you’re driving snowmobiles or any motor vehicle, drinking and driving, it just isn’t smart to do it. It slows down your reaction time. You know, it could be an animal going by, it could be a groomer that you come up real quick. It’s just not worth it. It’s important that you purchase your first of all your machine is registered through the state of Michigan and to get a trail permit and what that does is it helps the DNR, it helps to maintain the trails,” said Zyburt.

“You always want to stay on the right side of the trail. You know for other vehicles coming at you. Try and keep your distance, slow down when you see other vehicles coming. And then you want to travel at safe speeds. Be very aware and familiar with your machine. And, you know, you travel at what you think is safe and prudent. And don’t push it because especially on weekends, there’s families out on snowmobiles, and the last thing you have to want to do is get involved in an accident where you hurt other people or yourself.”

Any snowmobile operator 12 to 16 years old are required to pass an approved snowmobile safety course to operate without adult supervision or to cross a roadway. Rescue Safety personnel from Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a snowmobile safety course next month.

“You’re driving a 1,500 lb. machine vehicle. These things right out of the box, right when you buy them, will go over 100 mph, and so you want to be very familiar with the machine. Make sure all the equipment is working, that your lights, your headlights, your taillights, the skis are in good shape. It just makes common sense to get familiar and learn the rules of the trails. We have, as I said, hundreds of miles of trails and if you live up here, this is a great way to spend your weekends or get out with the family and have a great time,” said Zyburt.

The snowmobile safety course will be held on February 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moose Country Snowmobile Club in Republic. The class is free and open to all ages. If the student is under age 10 a parent must attend the class all day with the student. Click here to register for the course.