MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to provide any information regarding an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Marquette Township on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 11-year-old Davida Patrice Fortin was last seen leaving a residence in the Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Davida is 5’4” tall, with reddish colored hair that is shaved on the left side. She is last seen wearing light-colored purple pants with flowers, white shirt with possibly a skull on it, black boots, and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (906) 225-8441. Anyone that knows the current location of Davida is asked to call 911.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by volunteers of Search and Rescue and the Marquette City Police Department.