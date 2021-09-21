Marquette County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released the following information on Tuesday about a man who has been missing since Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a missing person complaint for Aaron McGeorge of Marquette Township. They believe he left his house on Monday in a red 2011 Ford F-150 pickup between 7-11:30 a.m.

Around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, McGeorge’s truck was found on County Road 550 near Hogsback Mountain. The Sheriff’s Office believes McGeorge went hiking in the area.

Marquette County Search and Rescue has started a search for Aaron McGeorge. Search and Rescue will be utilizing tracking dogs and is requesting the public to avoid the area around Hogsback Mountain to avoid scent contamination. Anyone that may have possibly seen Aaron McGeorge, or has information that may assist in the search for him, is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (906) 225-8441.