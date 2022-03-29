MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette Township teen’s body was found on March 25, 2022. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 7:40 a.m. for what they believe is the suicide of a 17-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether Jordan John DeMay was pressured to pay money in exchange for pictures he had taken of himself not being sent to his family and Instagram followers. These events are believed to have occurred over the course of less than six hours.

The Sheriff’s Office said the family of Jordan DeMay hope releasing this information will assist the community in their healing. They wrote that they also hope this will educate others and spur courageous conversations about internet safety.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says that if you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately. The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Sheriff’s Office says that it is continuing to investigate this incident.