MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media on Thursday afternoon, asking for the public’s help identifying two people.

Pictures show two people inside and outside of a store in Marquette Township. The Sheriff’s Office post does not say what day or time the incident happened or what the incident was.

If you recognize these people, call authorities at (906) 225-8441.