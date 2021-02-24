Marquette County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in finding wanted fugitive

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is wanted out of Marquette County for failure to report to jail on possession of a controlled substance charge and felony absconding/forfeiting bond.

Swenor was sentenced over Zoom to 18 months to eight years in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was ordered by a judge to report to jail on November 20, 2020, and from there be transferred to the MDOC. Swenor failed to report to jail and has since absconded/forfeited the bond given to him in a criminal proceeding wherein a felony was charged.

Dennis Swenor is 5’10, approximately 165 lbs, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Swenor’s present location is asked to call 911 or Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912. Anyone with information on Swenor’s possible location is asked to call the sheriff’s department tip-line at 906-225-8441.