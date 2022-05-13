MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is testing a piece of equipment to temporarily restrain people without hurting them.

The equipment comes from WRAP Technologies which is based out of Arizona. It’s called the Bolawrap 150.

Dan Savage with WRAP Technologies was leading a training session for shift supervisors with the Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The device does not use any electricity. It ejects a cartridge which contains a cut proof cord which wraps around a person’s legs or arms to temporarily restrain them until officers can get to the person.

“We target the extremities. It’s just the legs or arm of an individual and it’s just to temporarily restrain them so the officers can go hands on. It’s to reduce injuries on both the individuals part and the officer’s part,” said Savage.

The Bolawrap has a range of 10-25 feet. It emits a laser light to show law enforcement where on the body the cord will strike.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has one of these devices currently. They will then determine if there is a need with the department to purchase more.

“If we can figure out a way of doing things without people getting hurt. You’re talking lawsuits, hospitalization, medical costs, If we can safely and effectively use a tool like this, then I’m all for it,” said Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt.

One deputy volunteered to have the device tested on them. They said it felt like being snapped with a rubber band.