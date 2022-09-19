ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Al Quaal Recreation Area was packed on Sunday as people gathered to support suicide prevention efforts in Marquette County.

“We have a couple of different purposes for this walk,” said Sarah Derwin, Health Educator, Marquette County Health Department. “One of the things that we really emphasize is that we want to show everyone in our community that people care. If you’ve lost someone to suicide, if you, yourself struggle with thoughts of suicide, or you just support the cause, we want to be here for everybody in that regard. That’s what we’re here for. We’re also raising funds that go towards Marquette County programming for suicide prevention and postvention.”

If you missed Sunday’s walk and still want know how you can support the cause, click here.