GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County community gathered at the UP North Lodge on Saturday to support the Special Olympics athletes in Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re doing a Polar Plunge for Special Olympics. We’re dressing up crazy costumes as you can see, all money raised for Special Olympics, and it’s the last plunge of the year. We have over 30 plunges throughout the state and Marquette’s ending it with a bang,” said Carla White, plunge coordinator for Special Olympics of Marquette County.

The 2022 Marquette County Polar Plunge had over 60 plungers and raised nearly $21,000. This makes it the largest Polar Plunge in Marquette’s history since 2004.

“We completely blew it out of the water per se so we’re doing great. And statewide as of this morning, we are just over $1.4 million into thirty plunges so that is the best we’ve done statewide, also,” said White.

Local 3 took the plunge again this year, alongside Forsyth Township Police Department, Fire Fighters, and other community members and local Special Olympic athletes.

Area 36 Special Olympics of Michigan includes Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties. The program offers Olympic-style sports to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Donations are still being accepted on plungemi.com.

