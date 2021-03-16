Marquette County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 16+

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department says one third of new COVID-19 cases in the past week have been associated with youth sporting events, church events and child daycare environments.

They say an increasing supply of vaccine is projected to be available in the coming months and recommend that everybody preregister to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine registration is now available to any citizen 16 years of age and older. Registration can be done at www.mqthealth.org.

Once a vaccine is available an email will be sent to the one provided on the preregistration form. The email will contain a unique link allowing for selection of an appointment time. The link will only work one time and only for the registered individual.

Emails will be sent the week of March 15 for appointments on Thursday, March 18 and Saturday, March 20.

They also encourage everyone to practice standard COVID-19 prevention strategies including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent handwashing.