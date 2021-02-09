Marquette County to take 650 vaccine appointments this week

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (Radio Results Network) — Marquette County Health Department staff will be calling registrants from the pre-registration list on Tuesday, February 9th for vaccine appointments this Saturday, February 13th.

There will be approximately 650 appointment slots available. Staff will contact registrants based on their place on the list, using both online and phone registrations.

If you have registered, pay attention for a phone call from 906-475-9977, or similar. We will make two attempts to call. We will leave a message on the first attempt so you are prepared for the second call. If you miss our call, your name will remain on the list for the next round of appointments.

If you are scheduled for an appointment, please do not arrive more than five minutes before your appointment time. If you need to cancel your appointment, please call 906-475-7847 with as much advanced notice as possible.

For those aged 65 and above that wish to be placed on the pre-registration waiting list, please visit our website at www.mqthealth.org or call 906-475-7847. Phone lines will be staffed Monday thru Friday, 10am-5pm until further notice. If you have registered online you will receive an email confirmation. Some have reported the confirmation being sent to junk mailboxes. Please do not register more than once.

Vaccine allotments have remained inconsistent and more information about future clinics will be released once it becomes available.