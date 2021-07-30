Marquette DDA holds annual Blueberry Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – All things blueberry could be found in downtown Marquette on Friday.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) held the “lite” version of the festival this year, with a scaled-back version of the event. Last year’s Blueberry Festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

From sidewalk sales, food vendors, artists, musicians, pony rides, there was plenty of fun to be had at 2021’s Blueberry Festival.

You can catch a glimpse of some of the festivities from this year’s event in the video above.

