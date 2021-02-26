Marquette DDA plans spring and summer events

MARQUETTE, MI- The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (Marquette DDA) has made some changes to their 2021 spring and summer event lineup.

They encourage those who attend to socially distance, to wear masks indoors or when in close contact with others while outside, to frequently wash or sanitize hands, and encourage those who feel unwell to stay home. The Marquette DDA says public safety will remain their top priority at any event they host.

While they will make every effort to ensure these events will take place in a safe manner, decisions and occurrences beyond their control may prohibit them from going forward with an event, including limitations on the number of individuals who can gather at an outdoor event. The Marquette DDA will keep the public up to date with any cancellations that may happen due to restrictions because of COVID-19.

Currently, their spring and summer schedule is as follows:

Restaurant Week, April 11-17: Downtown Marquette. Take-out is strongly encouraged, and registration for Downtown Marquette restaurants is going on now through March 17. A complete line-up of participating restaurants and menus will be published in late March.

Music on Third will occur in an abbreviated manner. They will not have a June event and instead focus on later summer dates, including July 15, August 19, and September 16, all from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Musicians will be placed in locations that will ensure ample room for spacing, and make sure there is ample room for those who wish to pass by on the sidewalk.

Blueberry Festival will occur on Friday, July 30, however, they plan on modifying the event. They have decided to forgo opening registration for the event to outside merchandise vendors and crafters, allowing both downtown businesses and those attending more room to distance themselves from one another at the event.

The Classic Cars on Third Street car show will take place on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety precautions will be strongly encouraged. Registration will take place on the day of the event.

The Marquette DDA says they will continue to keep a close eye on state and local regulations and make decisions about holding any event based on those decisions.

For more information on Marquette Downtown Development Authority events, please contact Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette Downtown Development Authority Promotions and Events Coordinator at (906) 228-9475 or Tara@downtownmarquette.org.