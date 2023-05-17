MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette will be starting its 24th season of the downtown Marquette farmer’s market. The market will be running from May 20th until the end of October. The market will be from 9AM -1PM on Saturday at the Marquette commons in downtown Marquette. There will also be donation-based yoga that will be happening in the Marquette commons building, and it will be starting at 9:45AM.

“We are going into our 24th season, so we are a very established market” said Sara Johnson, Manager of Downtown Marquette Farmers Market. “We are a corner stone pillar in the local economy, everyone that is vending is from this community. When you are purchasing food at the market, you are purchasing food that is peaked at peak freshness.”

They ask that you do not bring pets to the market. Shoppers will not be allowed in the market until 9AM. They will accept cash, card, digital forms of payment, and food assistance benefits. They also ask you pay in small bills. You are also able to purchase gift cards, which you can redeem at the information booth in exchange for market tokens, and all vendors will accept.

“This Saturday, it is early in the growing season.” said Johnson. “You will be able to find plant starts. There is also going to be native plants that you can purchase as well. MSUE master gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions you have about planting your own garden.

This weekend there is going to be a different variety of things at the market. Wild leeks, blueberry muffins, Smash burger’s, cold brew coffee, and so much more can all be found at the market this Saturday.

