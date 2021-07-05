Marquette Food Co-op’s “Round Up at the Register” program gives back to local food banks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Food Co-op will be collecting funds in July to assist local food banks through its Round Up at the Register program.

Cashiers will be asking customers to round their shopping total to the nearest dollar (or more) when they check out with their groceries. All funds collected will be used to purchase items specifically requested by local food banks: St. Vincent de Paul (Marquette, Gwinn, and Ishpeming locations), The NMU Food Pantry, and The Salvation Army (both Marquette and Ishpeming locations).

“Often time, food banks receive less donations in the summer, than they do in the holidays when everyone’s got giving on the top of mind,” said Outreach Director Sarah Monte. “Additionally, many families feel the pinch a little bit more because their children might not be able to make it to communal meals and they’re not receiving meals at school like they normally would. So, during the summer it’s really important to keep up those donations to the food banks.”

If you’re shopping on Marquette Food Co-op’s website, you can donate there as well. The co-op hopes to reach $5,000 by the end of the month.

Latest stories