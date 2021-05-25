Marquette Fourth of July, Lower Harbor festivities to take place this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – The Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee has announced the return of Lower Harbor celebratory events for 2021.

The Food Fest is being coordinated by the Exchange Club. It will run from Saturday, July 3 through Sunday, July 4 from noon until dusk. There will be food vendors, a beer tent, entertainment, and kids’ activities. The Boat Parade will take place in Lower Harbor again this year prior to the fireworks. The fireworks display is planned to take place at dusk on July 4, with a rain date of July 5.

The Fireworks Committee has a few ways to support this year’s show. Donations can be made online at www.marquettefireworks.com or by mailing a check to Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee, PO Box 782, Marquette, Michigan 49855. Local businesses can volunteer to host a change jar to support the fireworks. Email mqtfireworks@gmail.com to request a jug. The jug will be out from June 15 – July 6. A list of participating businesses will be announced closer to the start of the campaign.

Volunteers are needed to help with both the Food Fest and Fireworks logistics. Food Fest volunteers are needed to help with set up on July 2, beer tent volunteers July 3-4, token sales volunteers July 3-4 and clean up/tear down volunteers on July 5. Anyone interested in helping can contact Geno Angeli at 906-249-1595 or 906-360-6926. Fireworks logistics volunteers must be available the afternoon of Thursday, July 1, all day on July 2, and/or Monday, July 5 from 8 a.m. – noon. Fireworks logistics volunteers must be able to lift 50+ lbs repetitively, as this position involves moving fireworks racks

to and from storage.

Additional details will be announced closer to the events.