MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An enchanted evening is set to take place on Friday, January 12 at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

The Midwinter Ball is the first fundraiser of the year for Marquette Fringe, a non-profit organization that supports local artists by providing accessible platforms through various events. There will be dancing, tarot card readings, food, and musical entertainment.

All proceeds from this magical event will contribute to the production of the Fall Phantasm: Festival of Myth & Fire, held every October at Lakenenland.

“The doors open at 6:30, entertainment will start at seven o’clock where it’s going to start with Harry South and Ryan Dart who will be bringing us some live jazz for the first few hours,” said Marquette Fringe President Mike Bradford. “And then DJ Mayple which will then close out the night from nine to 11 p.m.”

Bradford said music is far from the only attraction, adding “we have hors d’oeuvres provided by Moon Rae Cakes, which is going to bring us you know, something sweet, some savory, you know, some bites for everyone to enjoy throughout the night. And then henna will be there, you know, like glitter type tattoos and other items to kind of add to your outfit. Similar like you know, once you get there expect to kind of have the opportunity to kind of develop even more of your, you know, outfit.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m., and the event will go until 11:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.