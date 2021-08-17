Marquette Gymnastics & Cheer Center to provide new opportunities for local youth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new gymnastics and cheer gym is opening in Marquette’s Westwood Mall.

“I work for the school system and community education in Negaunee, and when COVID happened, I lost access to my space,” said Bridget Johnson, Director of Gymnastics & Cheer/Head Coach, Marquette Gymnastics & Cheer Center. “And Studio Dance Arts was amazing enough to offer us a place to do gymnastics. When they saw how many kids were interested, and how awesome my program was, they decided to help me open a gym.”

Ever since she was little, Johnson has wanted to be a gymnastics teacher. While this gym fulfills her own dreams, she hopes it will be a place where her students are able to express themselves and have fun.

“Our goal is to just give our kids a safe and positive place to get out their energy, to be able to do gymnastics, to flip safely. So this gives a safe place with good equipment and trained coaches so that they are getting all that out in a good way.”

Kiki Seekie, varsity captain of Marquette Senior High School’s Cheer Team, encourages everyone to give cheer or gymnastics a try.

“Do it! Like, you will not regret it, especially if you have an amazing coach, like Coach Bridget. It’s amazing. Always fun.”

Johnson explains how this new gym will create more opportunities for gymnasts, cheerleaders, and other athletes.

Marquette Gymnastics and Cheer Center is offering programs for all age groups, from toddler, youth, to adult programs. This includes recreational and competitive gymnastics programs with beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. Cheer programs and ninja classes will also be offered. The center’s Westwood Mall (unit 7) location is expected to open sometime in October, however, classes will begin in September at its temporary location at Studio Dance Arts on US-41 in Marquette Township.

For a full list of provided programs and how to register your child for a class,

