MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City Fire Department responded to two fires at the same house just hours apart Saturday night.

Crews responded to the first fire at 1822 Van Evera Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. They were still in the process of extinguishing the fire when we arrived on the scene around 4:15 p.m. In a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department said none of the residents were home when the fire occurred, and they cleared the scene at around 5:45.

The house caught fire again around 8:30 p.m. that same night. When we arrived on the scene, the fire had already been put out.

The cause of the fires is still unknown.