MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An annual BBQ returns to Marquette next month. Tickets are now on sale for the Kiwanis Club of Marquette’s annual BBQ Chicken Dinner and raffle, taking place Sunday, June 19.

Local 3 News spoke to the past president of the club, Mike Morgan about the importance of the Kiwanis Club’s mission.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for Kiwanis, all proceeds after we pay for the cost of putting it on, go back to the community,” said Morgan. “We’ve sponsored everything from little league, youth soccer, we’ve done stuff with Bay Cliff, children’s museum, Harbor House, Janzen House, a lot of worthy causes.”

Each ticket costs $16.

“It’s a half a chicken, baked potato, baked beans, dinner roll, milk and ice cream,” said Morgan. “It’s a pretty fair price for a meal like that.”

The event is drive-thru only at Lakeview Arena on June 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information about the club, click here.