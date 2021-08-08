Marquette man killed in early morning stabbing; Suspect still at large

Curtis Contois is wanted for questioning in connection to a stabbing death in Marquette.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Marquette man was killed early Sunday morning, and police have reported the suspect is still at large.

The Marquette Police Department said they are looking for Curtis John Contois, 38, of Marquette, who is wanted in connection to the stabbing death of a 61-year-old Marquette resident.

The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Furnace Street. The victim died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Contois fled the scene in an unknown direction. He is described as being 5’9 and 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and medium facial hair. He was last scene wearing dark clothing.

If anyone has information on Contois’ whereabouts, contact the Marquette Police Department at 906-228-0400. Police said no one should approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.