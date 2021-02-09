Marquette Maritime Museum to hold Shanties and Sailor’s Life with Orion Couling benefit on Feb. 18

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – From lighthouse tours to educational displays, the Marquette Maritime Museum helps to preserve and protect the maritime history of Marquette and the Great Lakes.

“We have a lot of really great exhibits in here. We’ve been doing a lot the last couple of years to update what we have and do some new things,” said Hilary Billman, director of the Marquette Maritime Museum. “We have a world-class collection of Fresnel lenses. We have some really rare Lyle guns, and the lighthouse tour is just amazing to get out on that catwalk and see that view of Marquette, it’s amazing.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum did suffer some financial hardships.

“Usually we’re open May through October. This past summer we couldn’t open until mid-June but were able to stay open until October. So we are hoping to open in May this year. We’re sort of prepared to have a repeat of what we had had to do last year with all the extra cleaning and precautions if we have to,” said Billman.

To help keep the museum running, especially during the harsh winter months, the museum is holding a benefit titled Shanties and Sailor’s Life with Orion Couling.

“Orion Couling, who is a member of the museum and a huge supporter of the museum, he came up with the idea of doing a program on sea shanties. He is a historian, an actor, a singer, a musician. So he is the perfect person to do this program for us.”

The program will take place via Zoom on Thursday, February 18th beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased on the Marquette Maritime Museum’s website.