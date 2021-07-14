Marquette Maritime Museum to host Lake Superior Day event on July 18

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Along the northern coast of the Upper Peninsula, you can’t miss catching a glimpse of Lake Superior, the world’s largest freshwater lake by surface area. Lake Superior Day was created in the 1990s to celebrate this Great Lake.

“It’s just a way to really just celebrate our Great Lake,” said Hilary Billman, director of Marquette Maritime Museum and Lighthouse. “It’s the best lake in the world, and the way we’re doing it, our spin on Lake Superior Day is we’re all about environment and conservation and what we can do to keep our lake great.”

The event will be family-friendly, with lots of activities for children and people of all ages.

“We’re going to have about ten to twelve booths of different environmental and conservation organizations. For example, the U.P. Children’s Museum is going to be here, Superior Watershed Partnership is going to be here. So, there are all kinds of informational booths on what we can do to keep our lake clean, and you know, just keep it for future generations,” said Billman.

Lake Superior Day will be held this Sunday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Marquette Maritime Museum. Admission is free.

