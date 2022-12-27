A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – Around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Marquette Police Department responded to a car versus pedestrian personal injury accident on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Avenue intersection.

Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The accident is still under investigation. No further information is being released at this time. The Marquette Police Department is asking that motorists stay away from this intersection while officers conduct their investigation.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Marquette City Fire Department, UPHS EMS, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, and NMU Public Safety.