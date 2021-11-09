Marquette Planning Commission to vote on proposed residential construction along Lakeshore Boulevard

Hawley St. looking towards Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Planning Commission is expected to vote Tuesday night on plans to build eight, four-story buildings in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Hawley St. in Marquette.

The construction would bring 96 residential units, parking areas, site grading, landscaping, and other development to the area. The property is currently zoned as Multiple Family Residential.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. There will be an availability for public comment.

Pictures from the proposed development are below. You can also read more about the project on the agenda for tonight’s meeting or find it on the Planning Commission’s website.

