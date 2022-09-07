MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a packed, standing room only hearing on Monday night, the residents who spoke during a public comment session were overwhelmingly against the construction of a new hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. across from Shiras Park in Marquette.

Monday’s hearing was to review whether or not the proposed project met special land use standards, needed to green light the project. The planning commission heard from dozens of residents who cited many reasons why the proposed plan does not meet the criteria for the special land use permit. Chief among them being that the hotel would not blend in with adjacent businesses, or the neighborhood. Other concerns raised included light pollution, traffic, pedestrian safety, and the overall aesthetic of the area. The planning commission found six items no in compliance. avid Stensaas

“The most glaring omission from the list of six was the fact that it was incompatible with the intent of the zoning district in that,” said David Sensaas. “That item is something that they have some discretion with.”

The proposed business was to be a 107-room, 4-story, extended stay hotel, operated by Hilton, complete with a 117-space parking lot. The planning commission reviewed the 14 individual standards needed to approve the plan, and after last nights marathon 5 hour hearing, voted 5-2 against granting the permit. late last night.

“Scope of the project was too, too much,” said Stensaas. “They pushed it over the limit in some cases.”

The planning commission is appointed by the city commission to administer and implement the cities master plan. Under Michigan law, the elected city commission could not involve themselves in this issue, as the decision should be made objectively and without political bias. As for the developers, they plan to investigate other possible locations.