Marquette Police Department investigating incident of larceny

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 10 at approximately 6:45 A.M. Marquette Police Department officers responded to the Rippling River Campground for a subject attempting to steal bicycles.

Officers observed a suspicious vehicle upon arrival and when they tried to contact the driver, they sped off leading officers in a short pursuit. The vehicle crashed into an embankment and the suspect then fled into the woods on foot.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect stole the vehicle, bicycles and numerous other items from the campground. Officers initiated a search in the area utilizing a K-9 unit from the Michigan State Police.

The suspect was located in the area of the campground with assistance of witnesses at approximately 1:00 P.M., he was identified as 32-year-old Randall Greggory Linvillle, a resident of Marquette. Linville was arrested at the scene and lodged at the Marquette County Jail for the following charges:

Motor Vehicle – Unlawful Driving Away – Felony

2 counts of Larceny – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 – Felony

Police Officer – Fleeing – Fourth Degree – Felony

Malicious Destruction of Property $200 or more but less than $1000 – Misdemeanor

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be submitted to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The suspect is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The Michigan State Police K-9 Unit and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Marquette Police Department.