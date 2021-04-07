Marquette Police Department release cause of April 6 garage fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 6:48 P.M. on April 6 Marquette Police Deparment Officers responded to a home on Summit Street in Marquette for reports of a garage fire and person on fire.

Officers discovered a burning detached garage and a male subject on the scene and severely injured. He was transported to UPHS-Marquette by EMS for treatment and was later transferred to U of M Hospital.

After investigation, officers learned that the subject was using a flammable chemical to extract THC from marijuana plants. A flash fire occurred, injuring him. Officers, while conducting a search warrant of the residence, found large amounts of suspected marijuana, marijuana wax and oil. They also found multiple apparatuses used to produce marijuana concentrate.

The subjects condition is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Assisting with the incident was the Marquette Fire Department, UPHS-Marquette EMS, and the Michigan State Police.