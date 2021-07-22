Marquette Police Department requesting public’s assistance in locating a missing person

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Wednesday, July 21 between 12:30 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. Brett Russel Harriman a 40-year-old Marquette Resident went into Lake Superior off Presque Isle near the pavilion with a kayak. Officers checked the shoreline and nearby islands for Harriman but he was not located at this time.

Brett Russell Harriman

Harriman’s kayak was later seen by individuals approximately a half-mile north of Partridge Island. The kayak was recovered and brought to shore. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department Marine operations and the Department of Natural Resources will continue the search.

Anyone with additional information should call the Marquette Police Department at (906)-228-0400.

The Marquette Police were assisted in the initial search by the DNR Great Lakes Enforcement Unit, the Michigan State Police and the United States Coast Guard.