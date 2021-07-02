Marquette Police investigating stabbing on July 2

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 12:10 A.M. on July 2 the Marquette Police responded to an assault report in the 500 block of High St.

Officers learned that a stabbing had occurred when they arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to UPHS, treated and is in stable condition at this time. A suspect was located shortly after the incident in the area as well. The suspect was also treated at UPHS and then lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges stemming from the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be added to this story as it becomes available. UPHS EMS, Marquette Township EMS, Michigan State Police, NMU Public Safety and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab assisted.