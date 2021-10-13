Marquette police remind citizens to be safe trick-or-treating

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department is reminding the public to stay safe this
Halloween. Recommended hours for trick-or-treat are 4pm-7pm on Sunday, October 31. They ask motorists to anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic during this time; be extra cautious when entering and exiting driveways. The department recommends turning on headlights earlier in the day and driving slowly through neighborhoods.

Parents are encouraged to escort children while trick-or-treating and share the following safety tips:
• Never approach someone in a car who is offering candy
• Trick-or-treat only at houses with porch lights on and never enter a stranger’s home
• Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them
• Consider placing reflective tape on costumes
• Walk, don’t run, from house to house
• Be sure children can see through mask eye-openings, and check for costume trip hazards
• Always stay on sidewalks and look both ways before crossing streets

