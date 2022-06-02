MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a vehicle and driver following a hit and run incident last weekend.

The collision occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 2:40 pm in the 200 block of W. Washington Street in Marquette.

Marquette Police posted the following photos of the vehicle in a Facebook post Thursday:

Marquette Police describe the vehicle as a Tan or Gray 2007-2014 Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup. It has a sticker outline of the Upper Peninsula in the upper left corner of the rear window and an additional unknown sticker in the top center rear window. There is a light bar on the roof.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle of driver you are asked to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.